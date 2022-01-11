Sheikh Mohammed issues new law on expropriation of property for public use in Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Ruler of Dubai and Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued a new law to regulate the procedures for expropriating property for public use in Dubai.

Expropriation refers to a process of an authority taking over a property from an owner for public use or for social benefit.

The new law aims to ensure that the rights of owners of expropriated property are protected and that they are afforded full and fair compensation according to a clear set of rules outlined by the new law, the Dubai media office said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The new law regulates the terms and conditions under which buildings and facilities can be expropriated including those that are completed and under construction,” the statement said.

“It also sets out the terms for providing compensation to the owners whose properties are expropriated, as per a decision issued by the chairman of the court of His Highness, the Ruler of Dubai.”

According to the law, if only a portion of a property is expropriated and the remaining part becomes unfit for use as per Dubai’s construction rules and regulations, full compensation will be provided if the owner does not want to retain it to add it to an adjacent property.

The law also creates a permanent committee named ‘The Expropriation Committee’ to oversee all matters related to the expropriation of properties in the emirate. The chairman of the Court of the Ruler of Dubai will issue a decision on the formation of the committee, its members, decision-making processes and expropriation procedures, the statement said.

The law covers all areas across Dubai, including special development zones and free zones.

