Ruler of Dubai begins search to find 1,000 greatest Arab minds

A major new fund has been set up by the Ruler of Dubai to identify the brightest minds in the Arab world and harness their ideas.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday unveiled Great Arab Minds with a Dh100 million budget.

The programme will identify and develop the brightest people in their fields, including those in the fields of mathematics, physics, computer software and data science.

Quote Great minds built Arab civilisation - today I believe we have the talent to build a better world. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

Dubai's Museum of the Future will be used as a base for the programme, which will be overseen by four Cabinet ministers.

"Today we launch a new project to search for 1,000 Great Arab Minds in the fields of physics and mathematics, software and data science, economics and higher education and research," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"Great minds built Arab civilisation - today I believe we have the talent to build a better world.

"We will accelerate the Emirates' role as an incubator for fostering Arab and global talent. We built the Museum of the Future as a global hub for scientists, thinkers and innovators - it is the ideal headquarters for a fund to develop the potential of our region's finest minds.”

The museum is planned to open soon, he said.

The committee leading the project is chaired by Mohammad Al Gergawi, president of the Museum of the Future and Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology and chairwoman of the UAE Space Agency, Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications and Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of Youth.

Each year on January 4, Sheikh Mohammed marks the year he entered office as Ruler of Dubai in 2006 with a new project, typically focused on education and knowledge.

Sheikh Mohammed took office in 2006 following the death of his brother, Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid, who had been Ruler since 1990.

The following day, members of the UAE Supreme Council elected him as vice president and approved President Sheikh Khalifa's nomination for him to be prime minister. Sheikh Mohammed and the members of his first Cabinet took their oaths before Sheikh Khalifa at Al Bateen Palace in Abu Dhabi, on February 11.

