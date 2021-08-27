'Cat heroes' tell of shock as Ruler of Dubai gifts each Dh50,000

This is the moment when the cat, who had jumped over an apartment balcony guard, struggled to cling on. Courtesy: Rashid Mohammed

Four men who caught a pregnant cat as she fell 30ft from a balcony have received a Dh50,000 reward each from the Ruler of Dubai.

The community heroes were seen catching the feline in a blanket after she hopped over a second-floor balcony barrier and plummeted towards the street below in Murar, Deira.

A video, shot by one of the men, went viral after it was shared by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

Quote It was a great surprise that made me so much happy and will make my life easier Naseer Muhammad

The Ruler's office tracked down the men, who spoke to The National last week, and invited them to an event where their efforts were celebrated.

They are Naseer Muhammad, an RTA bus driver from India, Atif Mehmood, a Pakistani salesman, Rashid Mohammed, an Indian grocery store owner, and Ashraf Bleinza, a security guard from Morocco.

On Thursday afternoon, the men received a phone call from a government official.

“He asked me how I was doing and asked if we could meet but I was on duty until midnight,” said Mr Muhammad.

During his break at around 7pm, Mr Muhammad was surprised when the official visited him and handed him an envelope, which he was stunned to find contained Dh50,000.

“It was a great surprise that made me so much happy and will make my life easier,” he told The National.

“I was back in my country few months back, trying to finish building a house for my family, but I've faced a financial difficulty.”

“Now I can have the house construction completed.”

His family and three children were elated at the news and cannot wait to move into their new home, he said.

Mr Bleinza said he would ensure he gives some of the money to a good cause.

“I don’t know what I will do with it but I will give out some of it for charity for sure,” he said.

Mr Mehmood plans to buy his father a car with some of the money.

“My parents house is very far and they have to walk long distances,” he said.

“God bless Sheikh Mohammed for this gift.”

Mr Mohammed, 25, hopes to expand his father’s business.

“I don’t believe what happened until now. This was a gift from Allah that will help me make life better for me and my family," he said with a smile.

