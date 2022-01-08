Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid says UAE must have 'unified vision' for its future

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has spoken about how early life lessons taught him to never give up on his dreams.

In an inspirational message on social media , Sheikh Mohammed recalled friends laughing as he tried to build sand castles on the water in his younger years.

He said he now brings those same friends to marvel at the emirate's Palm Islands - consisting of Palm Jumeirah, Deira Island and Palm Jebel Ali on the coast.

While the flowing waters may have washed away those formative creations, firm foundations have been laid for a brighter future in the years since.

Sheikh Mohammed said perseverance was key to the continued rise of Dubai.

"In our younger years we played on the seashore," said Sheikh Mohammed in a video posted in Instagram.

"My friends were building sand castles on the beach. They laughed at me as I tried to build sandcastles on the water.

"I now take them to see the Palm Islands."

The UAE is taking important strides towards its next half century of prosperity, having ended 2021 by marking its Golden Jubilee.

"We must have a clear and unified vision for the future," said Sheikh Mohammed.

"We must persevere to ensure further development, in order to combat poverty and ignorance."

فيديو صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم على حسابه في انستغرام، يشارك فيه سموه جانباً من خبراته الحياتية والقيادية..#ومضات_قيادية pic.twitter.com/axxim4VMKy — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 7, 2022

In a poem published on New Year's Eve, Sheikh Mohammed said 2022 would prove to be a year of "distinction and precedence".

In the poem, Sheikh Mohammed wrote about looking forward to the UAE's next 50 years with “determination and creativity and skill".

He said the Emirates will continue to contribute to the fields of education, production, trade and culture and that he sees the country moving forward on “a path that unites us with strength".

Palm Jumeirah - in pictures