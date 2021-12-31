Sheikh Mohammed says 2022 will be year of 'distinction and precedence' in New Year poem

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has written a New Year poem, describing 2022 as “the year of distinction and precedence".

In the poem, Sheikh Mohammed writes about looking forward to the UAE's next 50 years with “determination and creativity and skill".

He said the Emirates will continue to contribute to the fields of education, production, trade and culture and that he sees the country moving forward on “a path that unites us with strength".

The poem was posted with a picture of Sheikh Mohammed alongside Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

"عــامْ جـديـد عــامْ سـعيد"

قصيدة جديدة لمحمد بن راشد آل مكتوم pic.twitter.com/nuTfAiIucI — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 31, 2021

New Year, Joyful Year

2022, the year of distinction and precedence

With it, we begin to seek the next 50 years and we continue our path with diligence

We do not disagree and we have no fear, and we give no thoughts to failure

On the path of our fathers, we continue, with determination and creativity and skill

Contribute to all fields, like education and production and trade

To those who want to make millions, we want to make culture

We are not shaken by the maliciousness of those who oppose us, we have an army that protects its home

Our history is rich with a past that was granted a badge

And the present and flowers and the winds and our hearts filled with boldness

With our actions, we give proof, not empty words

We don't listen to the envious one, the people of failure and hurdles

We're holding on, left and right, to unity and its power

A path that unites us with strength, we are sure of its success