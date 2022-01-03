Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed asks officials to fly refugee child to US for cancer treatment

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has asked officials to fly a refugee child to the US for cancer treatment.

Muhammad Aamir Dawood, 3, lives in Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi, where many Afghan evacuees are staying after the Taliban seized control of their country.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Mohammed Abdullah Al Marar, director of Emirates Humanitarian City, and several officials visited the child.

Sheikh Theyab was briefed by a medical team about the condition of the child. He met the child’s parents and reassured them about the treatment in the US. He told the family that the child would receive the necessary support and care.

Sheikh Theyab also met a number of Afghan families who are temporarily being cared for at Emirates Humanitarian City and talked to them about their stay and the services provided to them.

The families expressed their happiness and gratitude to the UAE for the warm hospitality extended to them.

The kind gesture reflects the UAE's values of giving without any discrimination, state news agency Wam said.

Emirates Humanitarian City was established in 2020 and is designed to ensure privacy, security and safety for vulnerable families.

It is temporarily hosting families who fled from Afghanistan and are now on their way to third countries.

Its spaces include playgrounds and entertainment facilities for children and adults, in addition to a health centre and provisions of medicine, food and other necessities.

