Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits Afghan families in humanitarian city

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, left, stands for a photograph with a young Afghan boy at Emirates Humanitarian City. Photo: Ministry of Presidential Affairs.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, visited Emirates Humanitarian City on Friday where he examined the work there to help Afghan evacuees.

The site is temporarily hosting families who fled from Afghanistan and are now on their way to third countries.

During a tour of the facilities, Sheikh Mohamed was briefed on the services and amenities provided to its current inhabitants.

The city is currently hosting a number of people bound for the US and other countries.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed inspected the current state of operations there and was briefed by US officials about the departures process.

Sheikh Mohamed ordered assistance be provided to the UAE's guests so they can have a comfortable and dignified stay. He also ordered that material help be provided to all individuals to help them on their coming trip.

He pledged that the UAE would continue its efforts in providing humanitarian assistance for vulnerable people.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6 Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, poses for a photograph with an Afghani boy during a visit to families evacuated from Kabul at Emirates Humanitarian City, in Mussafah, Abu Dhabi. Photo: Mohamed Al Hammadi / Ministry of Presidential Affairs

In the address, he said the UAE will spare no effort in fulfilling its humanitarian mission, which stems from its innate values of giving and doing good, and would continue to act in support of human fraternity and solidarity during trying times.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied on the visit by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Airports, Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.

Emirates Humanitarian City was established in 2020 and designed to ensure privacy, security and safety for vulnerable families.

Its spaces include a number of playgrounds and entertainment facilities for children and adults, in addition to a health centre and provisions of medicine, food and other necessities.

