Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Israel's ambassador to the UAE

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi wished Amir Hayek success in his new role during the talks

Sarah Forster
Dec 26, 2021

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, welcomed Israel's ambassador to the UAE, Amir Hayek, to his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City on Sunday.

The ruler wished him success in his new role and in his efforts to enhance relations between the two countries.

Mr Hayek thanked Sheikh Saud for his hospitality.

Sheikha Amenah bin Saqr Al Qasimi, chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Investment and Development Office in Ras Al Khaimah, also attended the meeting.

Two weeks ago, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived in the UAE for the start of his landmark visit.

UAE and Israel to establish joint research fund to combat climate change

The visit came after the UAE's ambassador to Israel Mohamed Al Khaja delivered an invitation to Mr Bennett in October on behalf of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Since the UAE formally established ties with Israel, through the signing of the Abraham Accords in September last year, much work has been done to bolster a flourishing friendship.

This year, the UAE Cabinet approved the opening of an embassy in Tel Aviv.

This month, Israeli President Isaac Herzog called Sheikh Mohamed to congratulate him on the success of the UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations.

Updated: December 26th 2021, 3:01 PM
