Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets Omani foreign minister in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, met Sayyid Badr Al Busaidi, Oman's Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Sunday.

They met on the sidelines of the Indian Ocean Conference, a two-day event in Abu Dhabi that started on Saturday.

During the meeting, they discussed the good relations between the UAE and Oman, and ways to further develop them.

Read More Sheikh Abdullah and Iranian foreign minister discuss bilateral relations

They also reviewed the latest regional and international developments, and issues of common interest.

Sheikh Abdullah said the leaders of both countries were keen to develop mutual relations and joint ventures in all fields.

He wished the people of Oman continued prosperity.