Sheikh Abdullah and Iranian foreign minister discuss bilateral relations

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian's phone call to Sheikh Abdullah included talks on enhancing co-operation

The National
Nov 30, 2021

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, and the Iranian foreign minister have held talks on relations between their countries, state news agency Wam reported on Tuesday.

The talks came in a phone call that Sheikh Abdullah received from Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Read more
UAE senior officials meet Iran nuclear negotiator

They discussed the ties between their countries, and Sheikh Abdullah and Mr Amir-Abdollahian talked about ways to enhance co-operation to advance the interests of both countries.

Updated: November 30th 2021, 12:02 PM
UAEIranSheikh Abdullah bin ZayedMinistry of Foreign Affairs
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid says sacrifices of military heroes will 'never be forgotten'
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Abdullah and Iranian foreign minister discuss bilateral relations
An image that illustrates this article Five places to join the UAE National Day celebrations
An image that illustrates this article Best original photography from ‘The National’, November 2021 – in pictures