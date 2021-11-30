Sheikh Abdullah and Iranian foreign minister discuss bilateral relations

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, and the Iranian foreign minister have held talks on relations between their countries, state news agency Wam reported on Tuesday.

The talks came in a phone call that Sheikh Abdullah received from Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

They discussed the ties between their countries, and Sheikh Abdullah and Mr Amir-Abdollahian talked about ways to enhance co-operation to advance the interests of both countries.