President Sheikh Khalifa pardons 870 prisoners ahead of 50th National Day

President Sheikh Khalifa has ordered the release of 870 prisoners to mark the UAE's milestone 50th National Day celebrations this week.

The humanitarian gesture is aimed at giving inmates a chance to rebuild their lives and contribute to society and to ease the burden on their families.

The inmates – who were sent to prison for various crimes – will also have their debts and fines paid off.

UAE leaders free thousands of prisoners each year in a show of compassion to mark public holidays and festivals throughout the year, such as Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr.

Read More How are prisoners are pardoned in the UAE?

Police and prosecution services work closely together to compile lists of prisoners considered suitable for early release.

The lists consist of those whose crimes are less serious, often financial offences, and are prepared by prisons in each emirate and shared with prosecutors.

Those eligible for pardon must have served a portion of their sentence – a specific period is not dictated – and demonstrated good conduct. They should have not been covered by previous pardon decisions and must have participated in rehabilitation and reform programmes carried out by the correctional institutions.