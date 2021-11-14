Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets India's Minister of External Affairs

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, held talks with India's Minister of External Affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, on Sunday.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed him to the UAE and wished him a successful visit.

Mr Jaishankar extended the greetings of Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, and shared his desire for the further development of bilateral ties and the continued prosperity and progress of the Emirates.

Sheikh Mohamed reciprocated the greetings and expressed his hope for the further development, progress and stability of India and its people.

During the meeting in Abu Dhabi, they discussed the strategic partnership between their nations and explored ways to forge even closer links.

They also exchanged views on several issues and the latest regional and international developments.

The high-level talks were attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports Company, Ali Al Shamsi, deputy secretary general of the Supreme National Security Council, and Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority and member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Mr Jaishankar also met Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, in Dubai on Sunday as part of his visit to the UAE.

Both men agreed to review efforts to enhance relations in all fields, with a focus on the economy.

Mr Jaishankar congratulated the UAE on being selected to host the Cop28 climate talks in 2023.