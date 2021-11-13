Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Mena security council chief

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, hosted Brett McGurk, US National Security Council co-ordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, and his US delegation at Al Shati Palace, on Friday.

The two men discussed strategic co-operation between the UAE and the US and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, particularly the latest developments in the Middle East and joint efforts to bolster peace, security and stability in the region.

Mr McGurk's delegation included Robert Malley, special envoy for Iran, and several other senior officials.

The meeting was also attended by: Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, National Security Adviser; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports Board of Directors, and Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE ambassador to the US.

Earlier, Sheikh Mohamed received a US Congress delegation led by US senator Ben Cardin.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed them to the UAE and pointed at the significance of such visits to exchange views and thoughts regarding various issues of mutual interest, especially in the Middle East.

He underlined the UAE's eagerness to support all efforts to boost security and stability across the region and the world with its international allies.