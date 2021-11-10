Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed attend mass wedding ceremony

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, led a royal delegation at a mass wedding ceremony for 150 Emirati couples.

The UAE leaders were the special guests of honour at the joyous event, held in celebration of the country’s coming Golden Jubilee celebrations.

They were joined at the happy occasion by Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, as well as Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, chairman of Dubai Media Council, and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, chairman of Dubai Sports Council.

The royal guests watched the televised ceremony from various parts of the Emirates.

The marriages included that of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed to Sheikha Fakhra, the daughter of Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamdan bin Mohamed Al Nahyan.

The weddings were held in association with the Ministry of Community Development.

"I was happy today, as the people of the Emirates were, at the wedding of Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the wedding of 150 young Emiratis with him," said Sheikh Mohammed on Twitter.

"We congratulate the honorable Al Nahyan. We congratulate 300 Emirati families for the marriage of their sons and daughters."

Sheikhs, ministers, dignitaries and other high-ranking officials from every emirate also gathered for the special day.

The couples expressed their sincere appreciation to the UAE leaders and delight at their attendance at a cherished moment in their lives.