Abu Dhabi Crown Prince calls Iraqi PM after assassination attempt

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, spoke on the phone to the Iraqi prime minister on Sunday.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi reassured the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi that he was safe and well after narrowly escaping an attempt on his life by a drone laden with explosives.

Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE’s position of solidarity with Iraq in its endeavours towards stability and safety.

Mr Al Kadhimi thanked him and expressed appreciation for the Emirates’ support of Iraq and its people.

Condemnation poured in from around the world after a drone hit the prime minister’s home in Baghdad early on Sunday.

Mr Al Kadhimi was slightly injured on his left wrist in the attack, two security sources told The National. At least five of his guards were also hurt.

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation and Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry “strongly condemned” what they called a “cowardly terrorist attack” on the residence inside the Green Zone in Baghdad.

The secure compound houses government buildings and international missions, including the US embassy.