Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan visits pavilions of Spain, Hungary and Republic of Korea

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, toured the pavilions of Spain, Hungary, and the Republic of Korea at Expo 2020 Dubai on Tuesday.

During the tour Sheikh Hamdan commented on the importance of the Expo for educating young people.

“The mega international event hosted by Dubai represents a rare opportunity for the youth to learn about the latest innovations that are shaping the world’s future and draw inspiration from creative ideas that are driving sustainable development in vital fields”, Sheikh Hamdan said.

— Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) November 2, 2021

Thousands of schoolchildren have already visited the world's fair, under the Expo School Programme.

Free curated tours are available for all pupils in the UAE, and cover the different districts at Expo 2020 Dubai, including Mobility, Sustainability and Opportunity.

Children are also encouraged to visit as many of the 192 pavilions as they can over the duration of the six-month event.

During Sheikh Hamdan's visit to Spain's pavilion, he was briefed on how its exhibits celebrate the country’s age-old ties to the Arab world.

The eco-friendly displays blend ancient heritage with cutting-edge innovation, and show how Spain is pioneering new education methods and fostering entrepreneurship.

Spain’s commitment to sustainability is also emphasised and embodied by the pavilion itself, which is built from reusable materials.

Sheikh Hamdan also explored the Hungarian Pavilion, located in the Jubilee area.

Under the theme “Aqua Roots of Hungary”, the exhibits encourage visitors to immerse themselves in a relaxing, healing and rehabilitative experiences as the country highlights its unique, mineral-rich thermal springs.

The pavilion also introduces visitors to the concept of balneotherapy — the ancient treatment of ailments by bathing in thermal mineral waters, which is a key attraction buoying up Hungary's health tourism industry.

The brightly coloured Republic of Korea pavilion was Sheikh Hamdan's final tour of the day.

The facade of the structure is made up of brightly coloured spinning cubes, which frequently shift, reflecting the country's national values, such as solidarity, dynamic thinking, a commitment to innovation and flexibility in the face of change.

Visitors to the five-storey building, one of the largest pavilions at Expo 2020, are also shown Korea's progress in developing artificial intelligence technologies in preparation for the fourth industrial revolution.

