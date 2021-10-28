Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets King of Bahrain in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, met King Hamad of Bahrain at his residence in Abu Dhabi.

The pair discussed ways to boost ties between the UAE and Bahrain and identify new opportunities for co-operation.

They also spoke about regional and international developments, the progress made in overcoming the pandemic and the efforts made in both countries to accelerate development in the Covid-19 era.

Sheikh Mohammed said the two countries shared a stance on various regional and international issues, including the importance of boosting collaboration between GCC nations and streamlining efforts to promote security and stability across the region.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad, representative of the king for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs and Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad, first deputy president of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports.