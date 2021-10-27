Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Bahrain's King Hamad in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, welcomed King Hamad of Bahrain to Qasr Al Bahr on Wednesday.

The pair held cordial talks on the strength of the two countries' ties.

Sheikh Mohamed also conveyed the greetings of the President, Sheikh Khalifa.

They also discussed a number of Gulf, regional and international issues of interest.

King Hamad was accompanied by Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad, representative of the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth.

Read More Bill Gates thanks Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for polio commitment

Sheikh Mohamed separately welcomed President Armen Sarkissian of Armenia, and President Wavel Ramkalawan of the Seychelles, who are both on working visits to the UAE.

During the meetings, they discussed ways of enhancing ties and co-operation, particularly in the developmental, economic and investment fields. They also reviewed regional and global issues of common interest.