Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed arrives in Riyadh for Green Initiative Summit

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, has arrived in Riyadh for this week's Middle East Green Initiative Summit.

The summit will discuss plans to mitigate climate change and address environmental challenges.

In addition to key figures from the region, UN Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed and US climate envoy John Kerry will also attend.

Saudi Arabia announced the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative in March this year, with the two programmes aiming to tackle environmental degradation and reduce emissions in the kingdom and across the region.

The plan includes planting 50 billion trees in the Middle East, restoring 200 million hectares of degraded land and cutting emissions from hydrocarbon production by more than 60 per cent.

Sheikh Maktoum, who is leading the UAE delegation, was welcomed on arrival by Prince Mohammed bin Abdurrahman, the deputy governor of the Riyadh region.

In one of his first official engagements, Sheikh Maktoum met Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad on the sidelines of the summit.

Sheikh Maktoum also met with Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

The Minister of Finance is joined by a high-profile delegation, including Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment and Minister of State for Food Security; Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif, Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

