Sheikh Mohammed says Gitex a symbol of 'national aspirations' after touring mega event

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said Gitex represents the UAE's "aspirations for its future economy" after touring the global event on Wednesday.

He praised the high-profile trade show for bringing the world together to develop the technology of the future.

The Ruler of Dubai highlighted the importance of the successful staging of the annual event as the world cautiously recovers from the pandemic.

"Gitex represents the first full and integrated exhibition after the pandemic," said Sheikh Mohammed. "Gitex represents our national aspirations for the economy of the future.

Read More Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed hails UAE as global leader for tech innovation on Gitex tour

"It also represents the UAE in bringing together the East and West of the world to formulate their future aspirations in technology."

More than 3,500 exhibitors drawn from 140 countries have flocked to the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition at Dubai World Trade Centre this week, in an international celebration of innovation and cutting-edge designs.

Visitors have marvelled at a whole host of eye-opening inventions — from a mind-controlled car to a robot helper set to be the first step on the road to a cyber Madam Tussaud's.

Tech giants from around the globe have showcased their plans for the future and given the world a glimpse at how their creations will affect daily life in the decades to come.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, said the UAE was primed to be at the forefront of “growth and innovation” in the global technology sector after officially opening Gitex on Sunday.

“Dubai and the UAE continue to demonstrate their commitment to supporting the global technology community in accelerating growth and innovation, boosting resilience and driving its transformation agenda in the post-pandemic phase,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

“The strong response the event has drawn from the global sector is testament to the trust the sector places in Dubai as a safe destination for international trade shows.”