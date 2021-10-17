Day one of Gitex: in pictures

The Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (Gitex) opened on Sunday at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Bringing together all the latest technology for visitors to experience, exhibits included computers, robots, supercars and the latest smartphones.

Launched in 1981, this is the 41st Gitex, and more than 3,000 tech enterprises will be exhibiting.

These include big names such as Avaya, Etisalat, Epson, Huawei, Cisco, Ericsson, VMware, AWS, Honeywell, Dell Technologies, Kaspersky and Infor.