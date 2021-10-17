Day one of Gitex: in pictures

The Gulf Information Technology Exhibition kicked off on Sunday at Dubai World Trade Centre

The National
Oct 17, 2021

The Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (Gitex) opened on Sunday at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Bringing together all the latest technology for visitors to experience, exhibits included computers, robots, supercars and the latest smartphones.

Read more
What is Gitex Dubai 2021? See the latest innovations in AI, robots and supercars

Launched in 1981, this is the 41st Gitex, and more than 3,000 tech enterprises will be exhibiting.

These include big names such as Avaya, Etisalat, Epson, Huawei, Cisco, Ericsson, VMware, AWS, Honeywell, Dell Technologies, Kaspersky and Infor.

Updated: October 17th 2021, 12:59 PM
GitexUAE
