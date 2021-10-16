See the future now: What is Dubai's super-cool Gitex?

The Gulf Information Technology Exhibition, or Gitex as it is more commonly known, is a consumer electronics trade show and conference that takes place in Dubai each year.

The exhibits include computers, robots, supercars and the latest smart phones – but this is not a shopping event.

Instead, it is an opportunity for the public and people in the tech trade to see the most futuristic inventions in the world, and to get a sense of the latest trends.

Last year the conference was held in person, despite the pandemic, and on display were flying taxis, a planet-hopping robot and a humanised android named Adran.

Meanwhile in 2019, Moley Robotics unveiled a robot that cooks and cleans.

This year is the event's 41st installment and more than 3,000 tech enterprises will be exhibiting, including big names such as Avaya, Etisalat, Epson, Huawei, Cisco, Ericsson, VMware, AWS, Honeywell, Dell Technologies, Kaspersky and Infor.

Star speakers

As well as all the fascinating inventions, each year thought leaders, government ministers and tech superstars from around the world take part in several conferences that run alongside the exhibition.

These include events focusing on specific tech trends such as AI, FinTech, blockchain and health tech.

Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Digital Economy, AI and Remote Working System, is one of more than 450 speakers this year.

Wei Li, vice president and general manager of machine learning performance at Intel, Maxim Parshin, Russia's Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media and futurist Tannya Jajal will also be giving their views on the latest tech trends.

Entrepreneurs, young people, coding and women in tech will come under the spotlight, with programmes dedicated to developing skills and breaking down barriers, and workshops on coding, marketing and cyber-security solutions also available to delegates and visitors.

Read more Abu Dhabi opens coding school without teachers or classrooms

Thousands of tech enthusiasts are expected to attend the exhibition this year.

In the past it has attracted 150,000 people, although those are pre-pandemic figures.

But it is the latest positive sign of recovery as the UAE gets back to hosting world-class events.

Not only is Expo 2020 Dubai drawing big crowds each day, the Dubai Airshow will be taking over the emirate in November for what is tipped to be its biggest event yet.

Anticipation is also building for the UAE's hosting of cricket's T20 World Cup from Sunday, which comes fresh off the conclusion of the Indian Premier League in the Emirates.

Tickets start at Dh180 to attend the exhibition, and go up to Dh350 for those who wish to attend the conferences and workshops as well.

Watch: Flashmob robots at Expo 2020 Dubai