Dubai Airshow takes flight once more with biggest event to date

Dubai Airshow 2021 will be the biggest yet, as the aviation industry recovers from a turbulent spell brought about by the pandemic.

About 1,200 exhibitors from 148 countries will take centre stage at Al Maktoum International Airport, also known as Dubai World Central, from November 14 to 18.

More than 160 aircraft from around the globe will go on show, and dazzling military jet displays by Saudi Arabia, the US, Russia and the UAE’s own Al Fursan aerobatic team are expected to thrill visitors.

As travel restrictions ease and countries continue to open up to travellers, the aviation trade fair is set to strike a hopeful note.

“We are in a very, very strong position to provide the most unique and largest airshow than we’ve ever had before,” Timothy Hawes, managing director of its organiser, Tarsus Group, said on Tuesday.

“We have come from 18 months of a closed country, closed airports and no events taking place across the world to being in a very unique and fantastic position to continue with the 17th edition of the Dubai Airshow.”

This year, meetings which will take place in air-conditioned glass cabins on the runway.

As well as guided tours, music performances, demonstrations and training sessions,

More than 80 aerospace start-ups specialising in sustainability, drones and satellite technology will be there, as will exhibitors presenting their latest 5G, security and automation solutions.

Read More UAE sets sights on Venus with new space mission

The UAE’s stellar achievements in space will also be on the agenda.

The NextGen Leaders programme, which aims to attract rising talent in the sector, will be featured, and winners of the Planet X Youth Aerospace competition held with the Emirates Mars Mission will be revealed.

A huge line-up is taking shape with just weeks to go until the airshow makes its arrival in Dubai.

More than 20 countries will have pavilions at the sprawling exhibition site which will showcase a wide variety of innovative products and technologies.

Senior military and civil delegations from close to 100 countries will also be on hand.

Visitors can also look forward to more than 50 hours of thought-provoking talks across key areas such as cargo, sustainability, air traffic management and aerial mobility presented by about 150 industry speakers.

The event will bring together high-profile figures from the aerospace and defence industry together, providing significant trading opportunities.

At the 2019 event, on-site sales topped $54.5 billion.

November looks primed to be a huge month for Dubai.

Not only will the airshow be in full flight, but Expo 2020 Dubai will remain top of the visit list for both residents and tourists.

Maj Gen Staff Pilot Ishaq Saleh Al Baloushi, executive director of the military committee for Dubai Airshow, said the event would highlight the strength of the UAE’s aviation and aerospace sectors.

“This edition of the exhibition will provide a unique opportunity to learn about the latest developments in global aviation and aerospace,” he said.

Dubai’s efforts also won international support.

“With numerous air shows having been cancelled this year, it’s really impressive what the UAE has done and what Dubai has done in order to prepare for the airshow,” Col David Coyle, US Embassy Air Attaché, told The National.

Additions to the itinerary will appear on the Dubai Airshow app.