UAE sets sights on Venus with new five-year space mission

The UAE's next space mission will set its sights on Venus, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has said.

As part of the country's 50 projects announcement, he said seven asteroids will also be explored.

"Today, the UAE launched, among the 50 projects, a new space mission to explore planet Venus and seven other [asteroids] in the solar system," Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter.

He said that the mission will involve the first attempt by an Arab probe to land on an asteroid.

أطلقت دولة الإمارات اليوم ضمن مشاريع الخمسين مهمة جديدة في مجال الفضاء .. مهمة لاستكشاف كوكب الزهرة و7 كويكبات أخرى في المجموعة الشمسية … وتنفيذ أول هبوط عربي على كويكب في ختام الرحلة التي ستقطع 3.6 مليار كم (7 أضعاف رحلة مسبار الأمل لكوكب المريخ) pic.twitter.com/mUnB1fmyUu — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) October 5, 2021

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, said: "The launch of a new project to explore Venus and the asteroid belt sets an ambitious new goal for our country’s burgeoning space programme.

"The UAE is determined to make a meaningful contribution to space exploration, scientific research and our understanding of the solar system."

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the Ruler of Dubai were present as Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences and chairwoman of the UAE Space Agency, set out details of the mission.

The asteroid belt is 3.6 billion kilometres away. The distance is roughly seven times the length of the Hope probe's trip to Mars.

In a video shared online, captions described the spaceship. The craft will take seven years to build, with a view to launching in 2028.

The journey is expected to last for five years.

