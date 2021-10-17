Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed hails UAE as global leader for tech innovation on Gitex tour

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said the UAE is primed to be at the forefront of “growth and innovation” in the global technology sector after officially opening the Gitex trade fair in Dubai on Sunday.

The Crown Prince of Dubai highlighted the success of the first day of the annual event as proof of the emirate’s ability to deliver international trade shows safely as the world continues its recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 3,500 exhibitors drawn from 140 countries will take over Dubai World Trade Centre throughout the week to offer a glimpse into a future driven by advanced technology.

“Dubai and the UAE continue to demonstrate their commitment to supporting the global technology community in accelerating growth and innovation, boosting resilience and driving its transformation agenda in the post-pandemic phase,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

“The strong response the event has drawn from the global sector is testament to the trust the sector places in Dubai as a safe destination for international trade shows.”

Sheikh Hamdan toured the vast exhibition space alongside Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, chairman of Dubai Media Council, and Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed, chairman of Dubai Sports Council.

He checked out some of the latest products on show from industry leaders including Huawei, Dell Technologies, Avaya, Cisco, Intel, Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Microsoft.