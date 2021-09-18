Majid Al Futtaim to hire 3,000 Emiratis in new recruitment campaign

An image from the Majid Al Futtaim Malls 'My Great Moments' campaign. Photo: Majid Al Futtaim

Retail giant Majid Al Futtaim is to hire 3,000 Emiratis in a new recruitment drive.

The decision followed the UAE government's new target of 10 per cent of company workforces comprised of UAE citizens within five years.

The vast majority of Emiratis work in the public sector and the government wants to get 75,000 into the private sector within five years, under an Emiratisation programme called Nafis.

"We have a collective sense of responsibility to support and upskill the talented and ambitious national workforce that exists in the UAE," said chief executive Alain Bejjani.

"There have been commendable efforts over the years to create more opportunities for UAE nationals within the public and private sectors.

"The Nafis programme announced by the UAE government this week will make careers in the private sector even more attractive to young Emiratis, whose contributions are crucial to building a sustainable future.

"We remain committed to increasing Emirati representation in our company over the next five years."

The company said three per cent of the 13,700 people it employs in the UAE are Emiratis, which it intends to boost significantly.

The government stipulates that roles should be skilled and knowledge-based. Majid Al Futtaim said it will promote its 'train to hire' graduate programme at Emiratis leaving university, with several more programmes to follow.

He added: “Employing local talent is a priority at Majid Al Futtaim and we view it as a competitive advantage that is integral to our long-term success. We are proud to support the UAE Government’s vision to build the region’s most competitive economy."

Majid Al Futtaim, one of the largest employers in the Middle East with 43,000 personnel, is known for running Dubai's Mall of the Emirates, one of 18 shopping centres it runs in the UAE, along with 500 Vox Cinema screens across the region.

Last week, in Abu Dhabi, ministers set a Dh24 billion ($6.53bn) plan for the project, including financial incentives to encourage Emiratis to look at jobs with private businesses, including salary top-ups.

An Emirati university graduate can expect Dh5,000 a month from the government on top of their regular salary, plus support payments for his or her children. A separate scheme makes provisions for up to Dh3,200 per month to help towards childcare for Emiratis taking on private sector jobs.

'Laal Kaptaan' Director: Navdeep Singh Stars: Saif Ali Khan, Manav Vij, Deepak Dobriyal, Zoya Hussain Rating: 2/5

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

