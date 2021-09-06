United Global Emirates: Sheikh Mohammed launches vision to bring world to UAE

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai (right), with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid set out an ambitious vision to bring the world to the UAE and help bolster the country's growing status on the international stage.

The Vice President and Ruler of Dubai announced the launch of United Global Emirates, a new campaign to highlight the benefits of doing business in the Emirates.

The forward-thinking scheme will encourage entrepreneurs to "go global' with the help of the UAE.

"We are launching “United Global Emirates”, an international campaign to highlight the benefits and incentives that the UAE offers to help entrepreneurs go global,' said Sheikh Mohammed on Twitter.

"We invite talents from all over the world to make their ideas a reality in the United Global Emirates.

Sheikh Mohammed was joined by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, in hailing the wide-ranging plan on social media on Monday.

The latest effort to accelerate the UAE's growth both regionally and internationally comes a day after the UAE set out its Principles of the 50, A cornerstone of the UAE's jubilee celebrations is the Projects of the 50, a series of initiatives to boost economic growth and prepare for a rapidly changing future.

The launch of our new economic campaign aims to secure the UAE’s position as one of the strongest global economics over the next 50 years. Our nation will build on its entrepreneurial achievements to reinforce its status as a prime destination for talent, expertise & investments. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) September 6, 2021

"The launch of our new economic campaign aims to secure the UAE’s position as one of the strongest global economics over the next 50 years," Sheikh Mohamed wrote on Twitter.

"Our nation will build on its entrepreneurial achievements to reinforce its status as a prime destination for talent, expertise and investments."

Sheikh Mohammed heralded the strategy aiming to propel the Emirates to new heights in a Twitter poster accompanied by a video outlining some of the UAE's key achievements, including putting its first man into space and its remarkable mission to Mars.

