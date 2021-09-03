Sheikh Mohammed reveals the five best and five underperforming government digital services

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has announced the UAE's five best government digital services and five entities that are underperforming and need to improve their public interaction.

The Vice President and Ruler of Dubai revealed on Friday that the Ministry of Interior was ranked as the best-performing agency, followed by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Co-operation, the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and Ministry of Community Development.

In no particular order, Sheikh Mohammed said the digital services offered at the Ministry of Education, the Federal Tax Authority, the Securities and Commodities Authority, the General Pension and Social Security Authority and the Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure needed to improve. They have 90 days to do so.

The findings were based on a public poll announced three months ago.

الإخوة والأخوات .. وجهنا قبل ٣ أشهر بتقييم الخدمات الرقمية للحكومة… وبعد استطلاع رأي ٥٥ ألف متعامل حول رأيهم في خدمات ٣٠ جهة حكومية.. نرفق لكم أفضل خمس جهات وأسوأ خمس جهات في الحكومة.. ونعطي ٩٠ يوماً فرصة لتحسين الخدمات سنعيد تقييم الجهات الأسوأ بعدها لاتخاذ قرار بشأنها pic.twitter.com/9V6ZlRDC12 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) September 3, 2021

In an update on his Twitter account, Sheikh Mohammed said 55,000 people were polled for their opinion on the services of 30 government agencies.

"Three months ago, we conducted an evaluation of the government’s digital services… and after polling 55 thousand customers about their opinion of the services of 30 government agencies... we present to you the five best and the five worst entities in the government," Sheikh Mohammed said.

He said those agencies who have been found to be underperforming now have 90 days to improve, after which a decision will made.

In announcing the assessment earlier this year, Sheikh Mohammed said more than 1,300 services provided by ministries and federal government agencies would be evaluated.

The tests assessed how easy it is for the public to pay fees, the accuracy of procedures and speed of service. They also determined the success of government agencies in reaching customers wherever they are and enable them to complete their transactions easily and efficiently.

He said the assessments would show that providing the best services in the world is a top priority for the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed has sought to achieve top levels of service and dedication among public servants.

In 2016 he paid a surprise visit to government offices in Dubai and found desks empty. Several officials were retired afterwards.

Ministers, managers and other officials are also routinely evaluated, while "secret shoppers" pay visits to service providers.

The assessment follows the launch in March of the UAE government's digital customer policy, which encompasses 28 initiatives to be implemented by 2023 to enhance the competitiveness of the UAE at the global level.