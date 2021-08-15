UAE leaders congratulate India on 75th independence day

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi. Reuters (Reuters)

The UAE’s leaders congratulated India on Sunday, its 75th independence day.

President Sheikh Khalifa sent a congratulatory message to President Ram Nath Kovind on the milestone.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, sent greetings to President Kovind and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Independence Day marks the end of British rule on August 15, 1947.

Important buildings in the UAE such as Burj Khalifa will be lit in the colours of the Indian flag at 8.10pm.

India and the Emirates share centuries-old ties. Indians have lived in the region for many years. Their number increased after the UAE’s formation, to more than three million today.

Trade between the countries has soared. Limited to spices, dates, pearls and fish until the 1960s, it grew to $59 billion in 2019-20 from about $180 million in the 1970s.