Dubai's Burj Khalifa dazzles in celebration of Pakistan Independence Day

The world's tallest building, Dubai's Burj Khalifa, was wrapped in the Pakistani flag on Saturday evening. Courtesy: Pakistan Consulate General

Dubai's Burj Khalifa was bathed in the national flag of Pakistan on Saturday to offer a towering tribute to a landmark day in the country's history.

The world's tallest building was illuminated in green and white in honour of Pakistan's 75th Independence Day.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistani flag was raised at the country's embassy in Abu Dhabi and the consulate general in Dubai to mark the occasion.

Officials in both emirates made speeches to celebrate when British colonial rule ended and Pakistan became a sovereign nation on August 14, 1947.

More than a million Pakistani citizens call the UAE their home.

The Emirates has the world's second-largest Pakistani resident population, behind Saudi Arabia.

President Sheikh Khalifa sent a message of congratulations to President Arif Alvi of Pakistan on his country's Independence Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, echoed these sentiments in similar messages of support.

