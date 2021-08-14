Pakistani community in UAE celebrates 75th Independence Day

Hassan Afzal Khan, Pakistan's consul general in Dubai, speaks at an event to mark his country's 75th Independence Day. (PAWAN SINGH/PAWAN SINGH/THE NATIONAL)

Pakistani diplomats and residents in the UAE gathered on Saturday to celebrate the country’s 75th Independence Day.

The Pakistani flag was raised at the country's embassy in Abu Dhabi and the consulate general in Dubai to mark the occasion.

Officials in both emirates made speeches to celebrate when British colonial rule ended and Pakistan became a sovereign nation on August 14, 1947.

The officials also read messages from Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“This [Independence Day] was a result of political, democratic and constitutional struggle of our forefathers under the able and selfless leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” said Afzaal Mahmood, Pakistan’s ambassador to the UAE.

He thanked the Pakistani community in the Emirates and said they were playing an important role in supporting the national economy and improving ties between the countries.

More than a million Pakistani citizens call the UAE their home.

The Emirates has the world's second-largest Pakistani resident population, behind Saudi Arabia.

“On the government’s part, we would continue to intensify co-operation with the UAE through closer government-to-government and people-to-people contacts,” Mr Mahmood said.

Pakistani consul general Hassan Afzal Khan also paid a tribute to the country's founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, during a speech in Dubai.

“Our great guide Mohammad Ali Jinnah had envisioned a democratic, tolerant and progressive Pakistan where every citizen in our country will utilise his or her faculties to the fullest and could really benefit from the social economic benefits of the country,” Mr Khan said.

“He strived and stood for the rule of law, and the establishment of our decadent democratic equality. Let us on this day rededicate ourselves to those ideals, and reassess as to what extent we have achieved those goals.

“Undoubtedly, our beautiful country is blessed with every gift of nature. We have all the ingredients to carve out our own destiny, and rise as a successful nation of the world.”

He thanked the UAE government for standing in solidarity with Pakistan “during good and bad times”.

Mr Khan tweeted his congratulations on Independence Day.

He said the country’s focus was on environmental initiatives, reviving the economy and tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have surmounted monumental challenges during the course of our history to emerge as a united, peaceful and resilient nation," he said.

"Even today, the changing regional dynamics, along with some domestic issues, continue to test our resolve. Like each time, we will also overcome these obstacles with our characteristic determination and come out stronger as a nation.

“Pakistan today can stand tall among the comity of nations. Our policies towards reviving the economy, handling the pandemic and protecting the environment have received universal acclaim."

The biog Favourite books: 'Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life' by Jane D. Mathews and ‘The Moment of Lift’ by Melinda Gates Favourite travel destination: Greece, a blend of ancient history and captivating nature. It always has given me a sense of joy, endless possibilities, positive energy and wonderful people that make you feel at home. Favourite pastime: travelling and experiencing different cultures across the globe. Favourite quote: “In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders” - Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook. Favourite Movie: Mona Lisa Smile Favourite Author: Kahlil Gibran Favourite Artist: Meryl Streep

BANGLADESH SQUAD Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan (vice captain), Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

Fixtures (all in UAE time) Friday Everton v Burnley 11pm Saturday Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur 3.30pm West Ham United v Southampton 6pm Wolves v Fulham 6pm Cardiff City v Crystal Palace 8.30pm Newcastle United v Liverpool 10.45pm Sunday Chelsea v Watford 5pm Huddersfield v Manchester United 5pm Arsenal v Brighton 7.30pm Monday Manchester City v Leicester City 11pm

Which honey takes your fancy? Al Ghaf Honey The Al Ghaf tree is a local desert tree which bears the harsh summers with drought and high temperatures. From the rich flowers, bees that pollinate this tree can produce delicious red colour honey in June and July each year Sidr Honey The Sidr tree is an evergreen tree with long and strong forked branches. The blossom from this tree is called Yabyab, which provides rich food for bees to produce honey in October and November. This honey is the most expensive, but tastiest Samar Honey The Samar tree trunk, leaves and blossom contains Barm which is the secret of healing. You can enjoy the best types of honey from this tree every year in May and June. It is an historical witness to the life of the Emirati nation which represents the harsh desert and mountain environments

Funk Wav Bounces Vol.1

Calvin Harris

Columbia

How to improve Arabic reading in early years One 45-minute class per week in Standard Arabic is not sufficient The goal should be for grade 1 and 2 students to become fluent readers Subjects like technology, social studies, science can be taught in later grades Grade 1 curricula should include oral instruction in Standard Arabic First graders must regularly practice individual letters and combinations Time should be slotted in class to read longer passages in early grades Improve the appearance of textbooks Revision of curriculum should be undertaken as per research findings Conjugations of most common verb forms should be taught Systematic learning of Standard Arabic grammar

