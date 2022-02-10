Prince William visit and relay race highlights of UK National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

Live updates: follow the latest news on Prince William's visit to the UAE

Expo 2020 Dubai will celebrate the UK’s “national day” on February 10, complete with parades, ceremonies and a special royal visit.

More than 40 events will be held to celebrate British culture, sport and innovation, with theatre performances, a “selfie from space” and Queen Elizabeth II’s Baton Relay among the many attractions.

Organisers hope to recreate the buzz of the 2012 Olympic Games, which were held in London. So what can visitors expect?

Royal visit

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, will visit the site as part of his first official trip to the UAE.

He will meet young Emiratis, government leaders and staff from the UK pavilion on the day, and is expected to take part in the Queen’s Baton Relay parade.

If previous visits are anything to go by, it is expected that the royal will engage with the public when passing by crowds.

10am-12noon: Extraordinary Showcase

The UK will showcase its sports and culture with a display of Rugby League World Cup trophies, a British Cycling bike and a bespoke Lowden guitar. It will also offer British food and drink, and host a London Tea Exchange, which includes the world’s most expensive leaves.

10.30am: Start of the Commonwealth Games Queen Baton Relay

The Queen’s Baton Relay leaves the UK Pavilion on its journey through the Expo site.

Similar to the Olympic Torch Relay, the race will mark the start of the build-up to this year’s Commonwealth Games, which will be held in Birmingham in July and August.

The relay will pass by many pavilions, including those of Commonwealth members Jamaica, Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

11am-11.45am: Flag-raising ceremony

The official ceremony will take place at Al Wasl Dome.

People visiting the UK pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. EPA

11.25am-11.40am: Scottish music

Singers, fiddlers and traditional guitarists will perform alongside contemporary singer-songwriters in front of the UK pavilion. Theatre company Box Tale Soup will put on an immersive performance with some very special puppets.

3pm-10pm: Sun Stage music

Sun Stage, in the Opportunity District, will host Scottish performances throughout the afternoon and evening.

4.30pm-6.20pm: Lowden Guitars - Take the Stage line-up

Lowden Guitars, makers of handmade acoustic guitars, has put together a line-up of music at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre. The bill includes Scottish-American folk singer and songwriter Daisy Chute, English indie artist Gabriel Templar and singer-songwriters Conor Marcus and Nicha, both from Northern Ireland.

7pm-9.25pm: Daju and British Underground Line-up

Creative consultancy Daju and events producer British Underground have teamed up to put together a line-up for the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre. The bands include multi-genre ensemble Minor Seventh Band, jazz, pop and hip-hop fusion act Giya, DJ Benjamin D, and R ‘n’ B acts Tyson and Odeal.

7.45pm-8.15pm: UK in 360 projection and music performances

Al Wasl Dome will host a projection that will showcase the UK’s achievements,

The Band of the Coldstream Guards will perform a selection of tunes. One of the oldest bands in the British Army, they are known for their red uniforms and black bearskin hats.

They will be followed by jazz singer and pianist Tom Seals, and singer-songwriter John Newman. He is best known for his hit Love Me Again, which appeared in the football video game Fifa 14.

9pm-11pm: Royal Philharmonic Orchestra - Symphonic Rock Concert

Conducted by Matthew Freeman, the orchestra will perform symphonic rock at the Jubilee Stage, including interpretations of songs by Queen, the Beatles, Adele, Coldplay and The Verve.

All times as per UK pavilion website