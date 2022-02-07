UK to showcase sport and culture at Expo 2020 Dubai

A British government delegation will promote the UK’s “blockbuster year of sport and cultural events” during a visit to Dubai’s Expo 2020.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries and Minister for Exports Mike Freer will lead the delegation to mark Expo’s UK National Day on Thursday.

It will also witness “a historic visit to the region” of the Queen’s Baton Relay, which is held before the Commonwealth Games and is similar to the Olympic Torch Relay. This year’s Games will be held in Birmingham and come as Queen Elizabeth marks 70 years on the British throne.

“2022 is set to be an incredible year of celebration for the UK, with three amazing global events on home soil,” said Ms Dorries. “The arrival of the Queen’s Baton Relay in Dubai will help build excitement about Birmingham 2022, the Platinum Jubilee and Unboxed.”

Unboxed is a celebration of creativity taking place across the UK from March to October 2022.

“As world leaders convene at Expo 2020 Dubai, I’m proud to be promoting the very best of global Britain at UK National Day, encouraging people to come and experience our spectacular year of sport and culture,” added Ms Dorries.

Prince William will also visit Expo 2020 on Thursday as part of a series of events to bolster ties between the UK and UAE.

“UK National Day will be the highlight of our participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, offering visitors from 191 countries the opportunity to see things differently, to celebrate our extraordinary talent from the UK and discover how we innovate all over the world,” said Laura Faulkner, UK Commissioner General for Expo 2020 Dubai.

“I’m delighted to see the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay is officially part of the celebrations, combining the strong relationships we have with each and every Commonwealth nation with an opportunity to appreciate the world-class sporting talents we have in the UK.”