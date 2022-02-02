Expo mirrors wonders of UAE, says Spanish prime minister

The Spanish Prime Minister said the UAE had captured the enduring spirit of the World Expo and spoke of his aim to develop a deeper connection with the Emirates with more employment and investment opportunities.

Pedro Sanchez visited Expo 2020 Dubai on Spain’s National Day on Wednesday and said closer ties would contribute to regional and global stability.

“We will develop a strategic partnership with the United Arab Emirates, to contribute to regional and global stability and prosperity, to foster human rights for women and men everywhere, to participate in multilateral efforts to face shared challenges such as climate change,” he said during an address at Expo's Al Wasl Plaza.

“As the economic recovery gathers pace, my country, Spain, and the UAE will also continue to collaborate. We want to expand job and investment opportunities, and develop joint projects.”

Mr Sanchez also met Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai. The leaders witnessed the signing of agreements in the education, technology and investment sectors.

The eye-catching Spanish pavilion is a popular structure. The large colourful conical structures are made out of reusable materials such as iron, fabric and wood and have hosted exhibitions on chess, flamenco music and a hyperloop project.

Mr Sanchez described the Expo as a “window open to the future” that showed the possibilities of a post-pandemic world.

“The world in the aftermath of the pandemic will face a unique time of opportunity and transformation, and this bright and colourful pavilion also expresses the confidence and optimism with which Spain looks ahead,” he said.

“Expo Dubai is also a window open to the future, in a moment that represents a turning point in the history of humankind.”

Mr Sanchez congratulated the UAE for hosting a successful Expo in the midst of a pandemic.

“The spirit of this World Expo in Dubai, which mirrors so closely the genius and the wonders of the United Arab Emirates, is set to endure,” he said.

“It will cast its light on future generations, just as it happened with the last one that was held in Spain, in Seville in 1992, and many others in great cities worldwide. As we all contribute to the success of this extraordinary event, we bring generations and peoples closer together.”

In a press conference, Mr Sanchez said he wished to firm up the relationship between Spain and the UAE by expanding areas of collaboration with small and medium-size companies and Spanish entrepreneurs.

