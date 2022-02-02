Sheikh Mohammed meets Spanish prime minister at Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, heralded the start of a “new phase” in UAE-Spanish ties after meeting the European nation's prime minister.

Sheikh Mohammed and Pedro Sanchez witnessed the signing of a number of key agreements across the education, technology and investment sectors during their talks at Expo 2020 Dubai on Wednesday.

“Today I met the Spanish Prime Minister at Expo 2020 Dubai,” he said on Twitter.

“We witnessed the signing of educational, technological and investment agreements between the two countries,” he said.

“We are the Arab country that invests most in Spain and the most important economic partner for them in the region. And today we start from Expo a new and active phase of strategic relations with them.”

Sheikh Mohammed visited the Spanish pavilion at the Expo site in December. During the tour, he was briefed on the pavilion's immersive experience that highlights Spain's solidarity, creativity and innovation.

The pavilion's eco-friendly displays blend Spain's ancient heritage with cutting-edge innovation and show how the country is pioneering new education methods and fostering entrepreneurship.

Later that month, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, discussed efforts to bolster ties with Spain during a call with Mr Sanchez.

The two men reviewed ways of further developing the strong bonds between the UAE and Spain in investment, trade and the economy.