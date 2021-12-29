Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Spanish prime minister

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi discussed efforts to strengthen ties during talks with Pedro Sanchez

OFFICIAL APPROVED PORTRAIT. ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - March 06, 2017: HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces (C), attends a barza at Qasr Al Hosn fort. ( Hamad Al Kaabi / Crown Prince Court - Abu Dhabi ) ---
The National
Dec 29, 2021

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, discussed efforts to bolster ties with Spain during a call from the country's prime minister.

Sheikh Mohamed and Pedro Sanchez reviewed ways of further developing the strong bonds between the UAE and Spain in investment, trade and the economy.

The two men also discussed Spain's participation at Expo 2020 Dubai and explored a range of regional and international issues.

Read More
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid visits Spain pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, visited the Spain pavilion at the world's fair earlier this month.

During the tour, he was briefed on the pavilion's immersive experience that highlights Spain's solidarity, creativity and innovation.

The pavilion's eco-friendly displays blend Spain's ancient heritage with cutting-edge technology and show how the country is pioneering new education methods and fostering entrepreneurship.

Updated: December 29th 2021, 6:23 AM
Sheikh Mohamed bin ZayedSpainUAE
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with Spanish prime minister
An image that illustrates this article UAE law change brings clarity to cannabis-extract cases
An image that illustrates this article Elusive bird spotted in Fujairah to help boost global conservation efforts
An image that illustrates this article UAE's UN ambassador Lana Nusseibeh appointed as minister