Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Spanish prime minister

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, discussed efforts to bolster ties with Spain during a call from the country's prime minister.

Sheikh Mohamed and Pedro Sanchez reviewed ways of further developing the strong bonds between the UAE and Spain in investment, trade and the economy.

The two men also discussed Spain's participation at Expo 2020 Dubai and explored a range of regional and international issues.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, visited the Spain pavilion at the world's fair earlier this month.

During the tour, he was briefed on the pavilion's immersive experience that highlights Spain's solidarity, creativity and innovation.

The pavilion's eco-friendly displays blend Spain's ancient heritage with cutting-edge technology and show how the country is pioneering new education methods and fostering entrepreneurship.