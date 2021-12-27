Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, on Monday met Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the Emirati new president of the International Automobile Federation.

Ben Sulayem, one of the Arab world’s leading motorsport figures, became the most powerful man in Formula One this month when he was named president of the FIA.

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated Mr Ben Sulayem, who is also secretary general of the National Olympic Committee, on a new achievement for the UAE, state news agency Wam reported.

“The UAE leadership is very proud of the Emiratis and their notable presence in international arenas," he said.

"This will certainly add to the country's achievements and to the leadership's approach of investing in human capital, enabling them to excel themselves and to deliver the aspirations."

The new FIA president, who is the first non-European to hold the position, expressed his pleasure at meeting Sheikh Mohamed and praised the UAE leadership's support for athletes, which motivates them to excel at both regional and international competitions, Wam reported.

Present at the meeting were: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; and Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed.