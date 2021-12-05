Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid visits Spain pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, visited the Spain pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Sunday.

During the tour, he was briefed on the pavilion's immersive experience that highlights Spain's solidarity, creativity and innovation.

The pavilion's eco-friendly displays blend Spain's ancient heritage with cutting-edge innovation and show how the country is pioneering new education methods and fostering entrepreneurship.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, today visited the Spain pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Sunday, accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai. Photo: Wam

Spain’s commitment to sustainability is embodied by its pavilion, which is built from reusable materials.

Sheikh Mohammed was informed about how the pavilion's conical shape causes increased air circulation, providing an eco-friendly way to maintain a cooler temperature.

The pavilion also includes an exhibition that celebrates the country’s age-old ties to the Arab world.

Sheikh Mohammed toured the 'Forest of Intelligence' exhibition, which is designed to show examples of how Spain is implementing the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development with innovative projects.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai.