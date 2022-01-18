Expo 2020 Dubai records more than 10 million visits

Expo 2020 Dubai's visit numbers crossed the 10 million mark, organisers said on Tuesday.

Since October 1, 2021, the event has recorded 10,188,769 visits, while virtual visits stand at more than 65 million.

Numbers in the past week were boosted by Global Goals Week, the first one to be held outside of New York, and a star-studded K-pop concert.

Global Goals Week, in association with the UN, runs from January 15 to 22 to advance its Sustainable Development Goals.

Political leaders, business leaders and organisations from throughout the world are connecting during the week, while visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai are being encouraged to share their own personal to-do lists to drive positive change.

The big attraction was the K-pop concert on Sunday, January 17, when pop fans in the UAE were treated to live performances by Psy, Stray Kids, Sunmi, Golden Child, (G)I-dle and Forestella.

The organisers said thousands braved a damp Sunday to see the K-pop performance on the Jubilee Stage.

On January 16, Expo offered a special one-day Dh10 ticket to celebrate reaching 10 million visitors.

Expo 2020 Walk for Climate Action will be held on January 21. Michael Haddad, UNDP's Regional Goodwill Ambassador for Climate Action will be a part of the event. Members of the public are invited to participate.

People of all ages can get involved as art, dance, quizzes and light festivals take place across the site to raise awareness and inspire everyone to become change-makers.

Supported by Dubai Sports Council, the Expo 2020 Dubai Run 2 will be held on Saturday, January 22. Fitness enthusiasts can choose to be a part of the 3km, 5km or 10km run.

The next big attraction will be the performance of the Black Eyed Peas at Al Wasl Plaza on January 25.

Organisers reminded people to follow all Covid-19 safety rules. All Expo visitors aged 18 and above must show either proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test result taken within the previous 72 hour.

They must wear face masks at all times. There are PCR testing facilities at the site for country pavilion staff, frontline workers, and entertainers.

Expo 2020 Dubai runs until March 31.

