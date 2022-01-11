Expo 2020 Dubai records more than 9.5 million visits with 11 weekends to go

Expo 2020 Dubai's visit numbers now stand at more than 9.5 million, organisers said on Tuesday.

With the six-month event now past the halfway point and with only 11 weekends left before it closes on March 31, the world's fair had recorded 9,529,710 visits in the period to January 11.

Online visit numbers are approaching 60 million, driven by the Live@Expo offering that allows visitors to watch headline acts on the Jubilee Stage and take a bespoke live virtual tour of the Expo site.

The visits were boosted this week by Saudi Arabia's national day, which included a packed schedule of performances, parades and an aerial show.

Later this month, Filipino-American rapper apl.de.ap and US stars will.i.am and Taboo, who together form the pop-rap trio Black Eyed Peas, will fly to Dubai to perform at Al Wasl Plaza on January 25.

The launch of Why?, a musical from filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and award-winning composer AR Rahman, is also scheduled to take place in January.

Read More Expo 2020 Dubai introduces Dh195 season pass finale for the last three months

This week, Expo unveiled a season pass finale that offers unlimited access to the event for the last three months for Dh195.

Visitors who bought the Expo Festive Pass, which was extended until January 7, can upgrade their ticket for Dh100 to turn it into a season pass.