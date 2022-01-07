Airshow and fireworks for Saudi Arabia's national day at Expo 2020 Dubai

Traditional performances are celebrating Saudi Arabia’s heritage for the country’s national day at Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday.

Inspired by the authenticity of the country’s past, present and future, Expo 2020 Dubai and the Saudi Pavilion launched a packed schedule of performances, parades and an aerial show to celebrate the day.

More than 18 events are being held at 20 locations at the world fair, including Al Wasl Plaza, Al Forsan Park, Al Ghaf Avenue and Jubilee Park.

On Friday afternoon, the Open Stage, located at the country’s pavilion, was the setting for three lively folklore and musical shows.

Performers dressed in traditional wear danced and sang against the impressive pavilion backdrop.

At 3.30pm, the Saudi Hawks, the official Royal Saudi Air Force Display Team, performed a complex aerial display and decorated the sky over the sprawling Expo site with the colours of the Saudi flag.

Ranging from music and fashion to inspiring future mega projects that will come up in the country over the next few years, the events throughout the day took visitors on a journey of what the country has to offer its residents and tourists.

Later today at Al Wasl Plaza, visitors can also enjoy a 20-minute Saudi Ardah folklore show – accompanied by dazzling light display – followed by fireworks. The show starts at 7.15pm.

A musical show by the Saudi military band is scheduled for 7.45pm on Friday evening and fans of the Saudi music scene will also be in for a treat.

At Jubilee Park from 7.30pm, renowned Arab artist Mohamed Abdo and the Saudi artist Ayed Yousef will entertain visitors with a night of authentic Saudi music.

