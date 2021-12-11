Japan celebrates its national day at Expo 2020 Dubai

Japan marked its national day at Expo 2020 Dubai on Saturday, with dance and fanfare to celebrate the country's culture.

Activities organised included modern Japanese martial art aikido, the traditional Nanchu Soran song and dance that was performed by children and taiko drummers creating thunderous beats.

Celebrations were held at the Japan pavilion and other venues across the Expo site, including the Sun, Earth and Sea plazas.

Renowned floral artist Kaoruko held a modern Japanese flower arranging class at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre and the Takekawa Gakuen and Tomoe-kai organisations ran workshops on Japanese traditional culture at the Terra Auditorium.

Visitors were introduced to Go by the strategic board game's Nihon Ki-in association at the Opportunity Forum, while a workshop on wearing the yukata summer kimono was held at the Sun Stage.

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, welcomed the Japanese delegation, led by Akio Isomata, Japan's ambassador to the UAE.

“We greatly appreciate the enthusiasm with which Japan has embraced our Expo theme and value its commitment to creating an exhibition that utilises cutting-edge technologies to present rich Japanese content at Expo 2020 Dubai,” Ms Al Amiri said.

“Japan’s pavilion provides visitors with the incredible opportunity to experience how new interactions can lead to a brighter future through the exchange of ideas – as has been the case historically in Japan.”

Mr Isomata said: “Bilateral relations between Japan and the UAE has been developing over the past 50 years in a variety of areas beyond longstanding co-operation in the field of oil exploration and trade, such as infrastructure, renewable energy, outer space, food, healthcare, tourism, sports and creative industries.

“As our two nations celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year, I believe the potential for further development of our relations in the future is infinitely huge.”

Japan will host Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai and visitors to its pavilion are encouraged to share their ideas and messages for the world's fair in four years.

National and honour days at Expo 2020 are opportunities to celebrate each country and shine a light on their culture and achievements, say organisers.