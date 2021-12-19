Musical celebrations for Qatar National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

Popular singers and a well-known choir join in to mark country’s unification

The National
Dec 19, 2021

Traditional performances showcased a rich musical heritage for Qatar’s National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai on Sunday.

The Jubilee Stage at Expo was the setting for lively performances by famous Qatari singers and choral groups.

The songs rejoiced in and celebrated the country’s unification on December 18, also known as Founder’s Day.

Fahed Al Kubaisi, an established singer with several albums, Mansoor Al Muhanadi and the Siwar youth choir were among the headline acts on Sunday.

The choir is a popular cultural initiative that aims to revive the Arabic music heritage, train children in the Arab world’s singing traditions and nurture talent at a young age.

Read more
UAE leaders congratulate Qatar on its National Day

A flag ceremony early on Sunday at the Expo's Al Wasl Plaza also marked the country’s unification in 1878.

The UAE's leaders sent messages of congratulation to Qatar and buildings across Abu Dhabi lit up in the colours of the Qatari flag to observe the special day on Saturday.

Updated: December 19th 2021, 1:52 PM
QatarNational DayExpo 2020 DubaiUAE
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Musical celebrations for Qatar National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai
An image that illustrates this article Meet the calligrapher behind Dubai's first street signs
An image that illustrates this article Meet the man who helped pen some of Dubai's first Arabic street signs
An image that illustrates this article Hundreds of millions of children still without school meals due to pandemic