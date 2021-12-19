Musical celebrations for Qatar National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

Traditional performances showcased a rich musical heritage for Qatar’s National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai on Sunday.

The Jubilee Stage at Expo was the setting for lively performances by famous Qatari singers and choral groups.

The songs rejoiced in and celebrated the country’s unification on December 18, also known as Founder’s Day.

Save the date and experience an exceptional night at Expo 2020 with Qatar Pavilion's special lineup of performers, lighting up the Jubilee Stage tonight from 18:00.



Don't miss out! Buy your Expo 2020 Tickets NOW!#Expo2020 #Dubai pic.twitter.com/dQzXev5b58 — Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai) December 19, 2021

Fahed Al Kubaisi, an established singer with several albums, Mansoor Al Muhanadi and the Siwar youth choir were among the headline acts on Sunday.

The choir is a popular cultural initiative that aims to revive the Arabic music heritage, train children in the Arab world’s singing traditions and nurture talent at a young age.

Read more UAE leaders congratulate Qatar on its National Day

A flag ceremony early on Sunday at the Expo's Al Wasl Plaza also marked the country’s unification in 1878.

The UAE's leaders sent messages of congratulation to Qatar and buildings across Abu Dhabi lit up in the colours of the Qatari flag to observe the special day on Saturday.