UAE leaders congratulate Qatar on its National Day

President Sheikh Khalifa sent a message of congratulations on Saturday to Sheikh Tamim Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, expressed similar sentiments to Sheikh Tamim, according to state news agency Wam.

Qatar celebrates its National Day on December 18 to commemorate the country’s unification in 1878. It announced its independence from Great Britain in 1971.

Sheikh Mohammed congratulated Qatar and described the nation as being united 'under the Gulf banner' with the UAE.

"We congratulate our family in Qatar, leadership and people, on their National Day," he wrote.

"We ask god that they may always be safe and prosperous. We are connected under the Gulf banner, and through brotherhood.

"We are connected through our people's aspirations for a bright future for all (inshallah)."

Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince also wished Qatar a happy National Day online.

“Congratulations to our brothers and sisters in Qatar on the country’s National Day,” said Sheikh Mohamed.

“We wish Qatar and its people continued prosperity and success under the leadership of Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.”

Congratulations to our brothers and sisters in Qatar on the country’s National Day. We wish Qatar and its people continued prosperity and success under the leadership of Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) December 18, 2021

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, also wished Qatar a happy National Day.

“We are connected to Qatar through brotherhood, history, and destiny. We strive for a bright future for both our countries helped by cooperation and success. We wish them well on their National Day. Qatar is part of us and we are a part of it. Our Gulf will remain one through cooperation in strength,” he said.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, added his congratulations by sharing a message and video online.

"We congratulate our brothers in Qatar on their National Day. We wish them success and health and prosperity," he wrote.

The country of more than 2.9 million people has a rich history and natural wonders.

Forts dating back to the 17th and 18th centuries, natural attractions like mangroves and its unique architecture have made it a popular tourist destination.

The UAE is celebrating Qatar’s National Day under the theme UAE-Qatar: Many Happy Returns.

The festivities will include several events, including lighting up buildings across the country in the colours of the Qatari flag.

A special entry stamp and reception will be given to Qatari citizens arriving at the UAE’s airports.

Special celebrations will also be held at Expo 2020 Dubai and Global Village.

At Expo 2020, Qatar’s pavilion is in the Opportunity District and highlights the country’s diverse economy, from arts, medicine, tourism and investment opportunities.

