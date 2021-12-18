Abu Dhabi landmarks light up for Qatar National Day

Buildings across the capital have lit up in the colours of the Qatari flag to celebrate the country’s National Day on Saturday night.

President Sheikh Khalifa, sent a message of congratulations to Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar, on the occasion.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar congratulatory messages to the Emir, according to the state news agency WAM.

Landmarks across Abu Dhabi displayed the maroon and white colours to mark the event, including Adnoc headquarters, the Abu Dhabi Municipality Building, the Emirates Palace hotel and the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain.

Qatar celebrates its National Day on December 18 to commemorate the country’s unification in 1878.

The UAE celebrated Qatar’s National Day under the theme UAE-Qatar: Many Happy Returns.

Qatari citizens who flew into the UAE on the weekend received a commemorative stamp in their passports.

Celebrations were also held at Global Village and at Expo 2020 Dubai, where Qatar’s pavilion highlights the country’s contributions to the arts, medicine and tourism.