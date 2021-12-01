Spectacular UAE National Day awaits visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai

Live updates: follow the latest news on UAE National Day 2021

A spectacular immersive theatrical show awaits visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai for UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations on Thursday.

From traditional Emirati dancing, colourful fireworks and fascinating projections on Al Wasl Plaza that tell the story of the Emirates, the day promises to be one to remember.

Organisers announced that entry to the world fair will be free for everyone on UAE National Day, when there is an action-packed schedule of events planned, complete with fireworks, special performances and parades.

A flag-raising ceremony at 10.15am at Al Wasl Plaza will begin the celebrations. The ceremony will be attended by Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation and director-general of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Fireworks light up the sky at a preview of the Golden Jubilee celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and commissioner general of Expo 2020, will speak at the ceremony.

A Colours of the World parade featuring horses from Dubai Police and the Ministry of Interior marching band will take place at 12.45pm at Ghaf Avenue.

At 1pm, the Azi cultural performance will take place on stage at Al Wasl. It was originally a victory performance for battle, but today it is a celebration of pride and the Arab values of unity, solidarity and courage.

Flagship event

The flagship event will be Al Wasl Plaza's immersive theatrical show "Journey of the 50". Described as a celebration of the people of the UAE, the show reflects on the country's "early dreamers" who began the story of the Emirates.

The show will use Al Wasl Dome to tell the story of the Emirates' progress during the past half century, and look forward to what lies ahead in the next 50 years, and beyond.

A preview of the show was held on the eve of the UAE’s National Day, including fireworks that lit up the buildings around the Al Wasl dome.

The production features an elderly woman, Umm Khalifa, who tells her granddaughter Al Reem about the origins of her people.

Throughout the ceremony, projections and fabrics that represent land, sea, wind and sky are shown to embody values of resilience, connection, tolerance and ambition.

Reem is guided by Umm Khalifa’s voice throughout her "journey" in learning more about the story of her people. Towards the end, she accepts that the pear diver – a major source of income for Emiratis from the late 19th century – and the astronaut is not so different. The UAE sent its first astronaut to space in 2019.

Despite the years of progress between the two professions, they both represent the UAE’s ambition for a better future.

The story is shown in a theatrical performance that includes performers ‘flying’ on an enormous model Falcon, being pulled up to the ‘sky’ holding a pearl and then transforming into an astronaut that is floating in space.

The half-hour Golden Jubilee show will take place at 7.30pm and again at 10.30pm.

At 8pm, Emirati artist and singer Eidha Al Menhali will serenade visitors with some of his musical hits at the Jubilee Stage.

Artists at a preview of the Golden Jubilee celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

Expo 2020 Programme for December 2

09.00-09.15 Expo Portal Opening

10.00-13.00 Emirati Welcome Performers

10.15-11.00 UAE National Day Ceremony – Flag Raising, Speeches, Anthem sung by children, Al Azi by AlWasmy

10.45-11.30 Ministry of Interior Police Marching Band

12.45-13.15 Colours of the World Parade

13.00-13.05 Al Azi performance

14.00-14.04 Gravity Man by Dubai Police

15.15-15.45 Music in the Garden – Fatima Zahrat Al Ain

16.00-16.30 Al Fursan Air Display

16.00-16.30 Journey of a Thread

16.00-19.00 Al-Ayyala Performers

16.30-17.00 Rashid and Latifa’s Parade

17.00-17.30 Journey of a Thread

17.00-18.00 Ministry of Interior Police Marching Band

17.30-19.00 UAE National Day Ceremony live broadcast from Hatta

19.30-19.45 Drones Show – UAE themed

19.30-20.00 Journey of the 50 Immersive Show

20.01-20.05 National Day Fireworks Show

20.30-22.00 Eida Al Menhali Concert

21.30-21.45 Drones Show – UAE themed

22.00-23.00 DJ

22.30-23.00 Journey of the 50 Immersive Show

23.30-00.30 Exposonix – 16-piece musical performance for National Day

