Free entry to Expo 2020 Dubai for everyone on UAE national day

Expo 2020 Dubai have announced that entry to the world's fair will be free for everyone on UAE national day, December 2.

Entry to the world's fair for Thursday next would normally cost Dh95, but everyone will now be admitted for free.

"We can confirm there will be free entry for all on December 2," a spokesperson told The National.

While the main celebrations will be taking place at Hatta, the world's fair has announced an action-packed schedule of events for National Day, complete with fireworks, special performances and parades.

Visitors will be welcomed by traditional Emirati performers from 10am until 1pm.

UAE National Day events at Expo

10.15am — As well as a flag-raising ceremony at Al Wasl Plaza, there will be high-level speeches, the National Anthem performed by a children’s choir, Al Azi poetry recitals and a traditional performance involving 60 Emirati men from all seven emirates.

12.45pm — Colours of the World Parade, featuring horses of Dubai Police and the UAE Ministry of Interior Marching Band.

1pm — Another performance of Al Azi will take place at Al Wasl Plaza. The show involves an Arabic poet leading a chorus that ‘answers’ his call.

Shortly afterwards, Dubai Police will perform a gravity-defying aerial show. This will be followed by a flyover display by the UAE Air Force aerobatics team Al Fursan.

3.15pm — Emirati singer Fatima Zahrat Alain will perform a Music in the Garden in Al Wasl Plaza.

4pm, 5pm and 6pm — Journey of a Thread live stage show at Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre in the Al Forsan Zone. This takes place every day during the National Day weekend.

5.30pm — The UAE's official 50th National Day celebrations from Hatta broadcast live at the Jubilee Stage and the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre.

7.30pm and 10.15pm (Thursday to Saturday) — The Journey of the 50 stage show involving more than 200 people in Al Wasl Plaza. This also takes place at 7pm on Wednesday.

8pm — Fireworks over Al Wasl Avenue on all four days of the National Day weekend.

8.30pm — Emirati singer Eida Al Menhali will get the festivities under way with a rousing performance which includes Al Shallat — poetry without musical instruments, on the Jubilee Stage.

Visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai are required to have had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, or a negative result from a test taken within 72 hours. PCR tests are free if you present your ticket at the DHA Expo 2020 Testing Facility