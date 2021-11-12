Holidays to the Maldives and gold coins to be won at Expo 2020 Dubai

A weekly draw where lucky Expo 2020 Dubai visitors can win holidays to the Maldives and raffles that include gold coins and a Nissan X-Terra SUV as prizes are set to attract crowds to the world's fair.

The Maldives pavilion has launched a weekly campaign where visitors can win holidays to the island nation, ranging from three to 10 nights. A total of 100 days are up for grabs.

The winner will be announced each Friday evening at the pavilion and on the country’s social media Expo accounts.

"People will learn so much about our country when they walk around the pavilion" - Ismail Maiz, Maldives media liaison

Participants need to scan the QR code at the pavilion and answer a few questions to enter the draw.

Maldives officials said it was an opportunity to get visitors from around the world interested in the Indian Ocean archipelago and its drive to protect marine life.

“People are coming in for the raffle and then staying to learn more about the Maldives,” said Ismail Maiz, the media liaison officer.

“It is a great way to get people to know our story with this campaign that speaks about our marine resources, the country’s development and how our people aim to safeguard and preserve the natural beauty.”

Tourists from Egypt, South Africa and Britain have won holidays to the Maldives so far.

Located within Emboodhoo Lagoon - the first integrated resort destination in Maldives, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives offers the ultimate getaway infused with the sound of music and festiveness!#expo2020dubai @CrossroadsMDV pic.twitter.com/h929jpUG3t — Maldives.Expo2020 (@Expo2020Mv) November 8, 2021

“The turnout at the pavilion has been very good and we expect it to grow as more people hear about it,” Mr Maiz said.

“They will also learn so much about our country when they walk around the pavilion.”

Traditional jewellery, wooden drums and handwoven craft items are on show at the Maldives pavilion, along with a wooden boat, or dhoni, used for fishing, transport and trade.

The campaign is part of the Visit Maldives strategy for the Middle East.

Maldives welcomed 843,552 visitors up until September this year, 11,192 of which were from the UAE - a rise of 47 per cent since 2019.

The country welcomed 27,380 visitors from Saudi Arabia, a growth of 37 per cent, during the same period.

There are many other prizes up for grabs at Expo 2020 Dubai, too.

Event organisers recently announced a raffle draw for visitors who collect country stamps from the world fair's 192 pavilions.

The weekly raffle, running every Sunday until mid-December, offers a range of prizes including a Nissan X-terra SUV, gold coins with the Expo logo, and food and beverage vouchers.

The grand prize is one million Emirates Skywards miles that five people will win, enabling them to travel the world.

Visitors must gather at least 50 stamps from the country pavilions to enter the weekly draw.