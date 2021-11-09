Expo 2020 Dubai: More than 700,000 souvenir passports sold

The yellow passports for Expo 2020 Dubai are a runaway success.

According to event organisers, the Dh20 booklet has quickly become the must-have souvenir from the world’s fair, with sales greater than those of any previous expo.

Visitors are encouraged to use the 50-page passport to keep track of the pavilions they visit in the course of the six-month event. Each pavilion offers a different stamp at the exit.

The passports can be bought from all official Expo 2020 Dubai stores across the Dubai South site, the Expo 2020 store in Dubai Airports' Terminal 3 and online.

Here are five facts about the ubiquitous yellow booklets:

If you placed each Expo 2020 passport sold end to end, they would reach from the Expo site in Dubai to Abu Dhabi

More than 700,000 passports have been sold in less than two months

On the night of the opening ceremony, September 30, one Expo passport was sold every three seconds

Nineteen passports were sold per minute by Amazon that evening

The passport has remained on Amazon.ae’s Toys bestseller list since its launch in September

An expo tradition

The first expo passport was introduced at the 1967 World Expo in Montreal.

This year, watermarked pictures appear on each page, and security features include a unique code number and space for personal details and a passport-sized picture.

One page is marked in gold foil to celebrate the UAE’s Golden Jubilee and to pay tribute to Sheikh Zayed, the Founding Father.

Dubai's skyline and other elements relating to the UAE are also included in the illustrations.

Visitors will also receive an exclusive stamp on December 2, the UAE's 50th anniversary.