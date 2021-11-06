Sheikh Hamdan meets Luxembourg Crown Prince at Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, met his Luxembourg counterpart, Prince Guillaume, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

In an update posted on Twitter, Sheikh Hamdan said the meeting took place at the Luxembourg pavilion.

He said they discussed developing relationships and partnerships between the two countries in various fields.

Sheikh Hamdan said Expo presents an opportunity for countries to discover shared visions and goals and work together to build a better future for generations to come.

The Luxembourg pavilion at Expo is designed to give visitors a sense of the valleys and gorges in the European country.

Its unusual architecture is intended to make visitors step back and consider the concept of an object with no boundaries.

The outer curved steel structure runs in a loop and resembles a broad ribbon with no end.

Organisers also adopted the fun element of world fairs and included a slide.

Running from the top of the pavilion to the bottom, it is a nod to the Schueberfouer, the annual funfair in Luxembourg with more than 200 rides that attracts more than two million visitors each summer.